Michigan judge blasts woman for driving during Zoom court hearing: ‘Do you think I'm that stupid?’

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A Michigan judge sharply rebuked a woman who logged into a virtual court hearing from a car, saying it appeared she was driving and accusing her of being untruthful before ending the proceeding.

The exchange unfolded Monday in Woodhaven's 33rd District Court, where Kimberly Carroll appeared late to a Zoom hearing tied to a debt claim brought by LVNV Funding LLC. The case involves roughly $1,788 in alleged unpaid debt, along with additional court fees.

Judge Michael McNally had already entered a default judgment after Carroll failed to appear when the case was initially called. Minutes later, a participant labeled "iPhone" — later identified as Carroll — attempted to join the session.

After being admitted, Carroll struggled to get situated on the call.

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"My name is Kimberly Carroll. I’m sorry," she said, appearing confused about the platform. "I was sitting there staring at myself."

Once her camera turned on, Carroll appeared seated in a vehicle with a seatbelt visible across her chest.

"You cannot be driving, ma’am," McNally said. "What are you doing?"

"I’m not driving. I’m a passenger in a car," Carroll replied.

McNally pushed back, telling her he does not conduct hearings with participants appearing from vehicles.

"I’m not hearing cases with people driving or as passengers in cars," he said, instructing her to pull over.

Carroll said she was dealing with a family emergency and traveling out of town, adding that she would have her "driver" stop the vehicle.

But the judge appeared skeptical, pointing to details visible on her screen that he said suggested she was behind the wheel.

"Am I crazy, or does it not look like you’re driving that car?" McNally asked.

"I’m not driving the car," Carroll responded. "I’m a passenger."

The questioning intensified as McNally pressed her on where she was seated.

"Which side of the car are you on?" he asked.

"I’m on the left-hand side," Carroll said, before quickly correcting herself.

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"How would you be on the left-hand side if you’re a passenger in the front seat? Am I missing something?" the judge replied.

At one point, McNally pointed to the positioning of her seatbelt.

"The seatbelt’s coming out of the driver’s side," he said. "Now you’re lying to me, right?"

Carroll denied that accusation.

When McNally demanded to see the driver, Carroll said she needed permission before showing them on camera.

"Let me see the driver," the judge said.

"Hang on one second — I have to ask their permission," she replied.

Moments later, Carroll appeared to step out of the vehicle.

"No, you weren’t on the passenger side," McNally said. "Do you think I’m that stupid?"

The judge then said he would proceed with the case's outcome.

"I’m entering a default judgment. You lied to me," McNally said. He added that court records would reflect she was not available when the case was called and later appeared in a vehicle while denying she was driving.

According to statements made during the hearing, the total judgment — including fees — came to just over $1,900.

As the exchange wrapped up, Carroll attempted to defend her timing.

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"I signed in at 1:30, sir," she said.

"Well, you’ve got an attitude with you," McNally responded. "Good luck to you."