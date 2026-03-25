Jurors shown bodycam of doctor’s bloody wife, rock he allegedly used to bash her in cliffside attack

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Graphic body camera video and a bloodstained rock prosecutors say was used in a brutal cliffside attack were shown to jurors Wednesday as the attempted murder trial of Hawaii doctor Gerhardt Konig entered a critical new phase.

An evidence specialist and responding officers testified on the fourth day of Konig's trial, walking jurors through the alleged attack and the immediate aftermath, including video showing Arielle Konig bloodied and disoriented.

The video played in court showed people helping Arielle, who had blood dripping down her face and a bandage on her head after she was allegedly attacked by her husband. Jurors also viewed the rock that Gerhardt Konig allegedly used to hit his wife in an attempt to force her off a cliff.

Gerhardt Konig, an anesthesiologist, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder in the March 24, 2025, incident on Oahu’s Pali Puka Trail.

DOCTOR’S WIFE TESTIFIES HE BEAT HER WITH ROCK, TRIED TO FORCE HER TOWARD CLIFF EDGE DURING HIKE

The testimony followed a dramatic day in court Tuesday, when Arielle Konig told jurors her husband attacked her during a birthday hike, tried to push her off a cliff and struck her repeatedly in the head with a rock.

"He’s trying to kill me," she testified.

According to her account, her husband grabbed her and tried to force her toward the cliff, leading to a struggle on the ground. During that struggle, she said she saw him holding a syringe, which she knocked away.

She testified that he then picked up a rock and struck her multiple times in the head.

At one point, she said, he told her, "Nobody’s coming to save you."

She said she fought him off, clung to vegetation to avoid going over the edge and was able to escape when two hikers intervened and called 911.

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On Wednesday, prosecutors began tying that account to physical evidence.

Jurors were shown the rock investigators say was used in the attack and watched body camera video from responding officers documenting the aftermath.

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Officers described encountering a chaotic situation, with Arielle Konig injured and disoriented as hikers who intervened helped her to safety.

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Defense attorney Thomas Otake has argued the incident was not an attempted murder but an "unplanned" confrontation that escalated, suggesting the encounter has been mischaracterized.

He has pointed to strain in the couple’s relationship, including Arielle Konig’s acknowledgment of an emotional relationship with a coworker, and suggested the incident has been overstated.

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Arielle Konig rejected that claim during her testimony, telling jurors, "I would call it an attack versus a scuffle."

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As the case moves forward, jurors will be asked to weigh whether the physical evidence supports prosecutors’ claims of an intentional attempt to kill or the defense’s argument that the encounter was a fight that spiraled out of control.

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Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan, Julia Bonavita and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.