©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Michigan deputies, firefighters rescue toddler who stopped breathing after falling into family’s pool: video

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Deputies and fire personnel in Macomb County, Michigan, rescued an unresponsive toddler who fell into the family pool over the weekend. (Credit: Macomb County Sheriffs Office)

Deputies and fire personnel in Michigan are being praised as heroes after a sheriff released heart-pounding bodycam footage of the rescuers saving an unresponsive toddler who fell into the family pool over the weekend.

The child’s mother reported that she found the child in the swimming pool and not breathing on Saturday morning in Mount Clemens, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The father immediately began CPR on the child until deputies and fire personnel arrived within moments of receiving the call and took over life-saving measures.

Officer-worn bodycam footage shows personnel working on the unresponsive child to get her breathing and her heart beating.

deputy saving toddler

Deputies arrived at the scene within moments of the call and took over life-saving measures from the child's father, authorities said. (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

"Come on, baby! Come on. I got a heartbeat," one deputy can be heard saying.

deputy saving toddler heartbeat

A deputy can be heard saying that he found a heartbeat as he continued to work on the unresponsive child. (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Officials determined time was too precious to wait for additional personnel and rushed the child to a hospital inside a deputy’s vehicle with fire personnel riding along and continuing life-saving measures.

At the hospital, doctors found the child was breathing and had a pulse, the sheriff’s office said. 

fire personnel saving child

Deputies and fire personnel rushed the child to a hospital in a patrol car because time was of the essence, the sheriff's office said. (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

The toddler was then airlifted to another hospital with a Level-II pediatric trauma designation and was reported to be in stable condition.

"This type of situation is one of the worst a parent can experience," Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. "The responding Deputies and Fire personnel acted swiftly, ensuring the toddler received lifesaving measures and hospital transportation as quickly as possible. I applaud these public servants for their exceptional efforts."

As of Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the parents report that the toddler has been released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover.