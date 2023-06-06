Dashcam video shows Michigan boy, 10, leading police on highway chase

A Michigan State Police dashcam video has captured a 10-year-old suspect leading police on a chase along Interstate-75 after allegedly stealing a vehicle.

The boy told investigators after he was caught that he took his mother's 2017 Buick Encore SUV because he had wanted to visit his mother in Detroit, State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter told MLive.com.

The website reports that the child apparently was staying with relatives prior to the incident on May 27.

Video released by Michigan State Police shows the SUV weaving across lanes of traffic before driving along the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle then hit a guardrail and comes to a stop. The footage ends with the SUV’s front passenger side door opening.

Police said the "juvenile driver ran from the stolen car before they were taken into custody nearby" and that "No injuries were reported."

The SUV first was taken from a home in Buena Vista, outside the city of Saginaw, according to investigators.

"Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call from OnStar that the stolen vehicle was SB on I-75 and troopers located the vehicle near the Birch Run exit," Michigan State Police said on Twitter. "They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop."

"Simultaneously, several 911 callers also reported that a child was driving a car on I-75 as troopers were attempting to locate it," police added. "The vehicle came to a stop after bumping into a guardrail causing minor damage to the vehicle."

"The Trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights & sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop," police also said.

The 10-year-old child was transported to the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Michigan State Police.

