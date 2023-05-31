Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington state firefighters rescue 12-year-old boy who fell 20 feet down well

12-year-old boy fell into well during recess in Marysville, Washington

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 12-year-old boy in Washington state was rescued Tuesday after he fell 20 feet down a well during recess and was found clinging to a plastic pipe to keep himself above water, officials said.

Firefighters in Marysville responded just before 12:30 p.m. and found the boy partially submerged in water, Marysville Fire District said, adding that the boy was unable to touch the bottom of the well.

The boy told officials that he was standing on the concrete lid of the well during recess when the concrete partially collapsed, sending him plummeting into the well.

The boy was conscious and able to follow commands as he held onto the plastic pipe to stay above the water, officials said.

LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL GRAD STILL LOST AT SEA AFTER COAST GUARD CALLS OFF SEARCH: REPORT

firefighters looking down well

Firefighters responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a boy who fell into a well in Marysville, Washington, on Tuesday. (Marysville Fire District)

Firefighters lowered a helmet and life vest, which the boy wore throughout the rescue operation. He was also able to slide into a harness firefighters lowered into the well.

firefighters over well

The 12-year-old boy was found clinging to a plastic pipe about 20 feet down the well to keep his head above the water, according to officials. (Marysville Fire District)

After removing the remaining concrete, which was starting to crumble despite being connected to chains at the top of the well, firefighters were able to lower a ladder down to the boy.

firefighters bringing ladder to well

Firefighters were able to lower a ladder down to the boy, who climbed to safety. (Marysville Fire District)

The boy, whose name was not publicly released, was then able to climb out of the well on his own. 

IOWA FIRST RESPONDERS SEARCH PARTIALLY COLLAPSED APARTMENT BUILDING AGAIN, STILL CANNOT FIND SURVIVORS

Firefighters had also constructed a rope system to lift the boy out, but ended up not needing it, officials said.

  • boy suffered lacerations in fall down well
    Image 1 of 2

    The boy suffered lacerations to his head in the fall but is expected to recover. (Marysville Fire District)

  • firefighters lowering ladder
    Image 2 of 2

    Firefighters had also set up a rope system to pull to boy to safety if needed. (Marysville Fire District)

The boy suffered lacerations on his head and was taken to Providence Hospital for evaluation. Officials said the boy was in stable condition and expected to be OK.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thanks to all involved in this rescue and this very brave boy for hanging in there through it all," officials said.