Mexican woman dies on border wall after tangling harness, found hanging upside down: Arizona sheriff

A Mexican woman died after becoming ensnared in a harness she was wearing while attempting to climb the U.S.-Mexico border wall overnight, according to Arizona authorities.

The 32-year-old was found around 11 p.m. Monday dangling from the border wall in the area of International Road and Kings Highway near Douglas, Arizona, after having been "trapped upside down for a significant amount of time," according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

It is believed that the woman climbed onto the top of the International Border wall and when attempting to maneuver down on the U.S.-side using a harness similar to one used for rappelling, one of her feet and a leg became entangled. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a statement. "We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons."

"Regardless of opinions, it is the facts that should direct our progress, and we will keep working toward a shared goal of border safety and security," he added.

Mexican authorities had initially placed the call to U.S. authorities notifying them about the woman and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded, along with deputies. The Mexican Consulate was notified of the death and contact was made with Mexican authorities, who provided additional details to the sheriff’s office.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that it is leading the continuing investigation and an autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause of death.