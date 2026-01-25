Messages show 'rapid responders' mobilized demonstrators to harass federal agents and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. The far-left network that helped put Alex Pretti in harm's way, then made him a martyr

2. Trump confirms federal review of Minneapolis shooting that killed nurse

3. Deadly winter storm blasts America with catastrophic ice, extreme snow

FATAL TREND – Wave of political attacks strikes both sides as violence mars American politics. Continue reading …

‘LIED TO US’ – Bill Clinton issues scathing statement on 'horrible scenes' in Minneapolis. Continue reading …

PUBLIC ANARCHY – ICE says violent mob helped criminal escape and left ICE agent permanently maimed. Continue reading …

HIDDEN CULPRITS – Four everyday grocery foods that expert says may damage your digestive health. Continue reading …

GOING BACK – Patriots advance to Super Bowl LX after controversial call leaves Broncos fans fuming. Continue reading …

DEAL BREAKER – Government shutdown looms as key negotiator withdraws support for funding package. Continue reading …

CONFLICT BY DESIGN – Vance calls Minneapolis unrest 'engineered chaos' after deadly shooting. Continue reading …

‘NO INTENTION’ – Canada rules out free trade deal with China amid tensions over tariffs and US pressure. Continue reading …

INTERNAL TURMOIL – Federal immigration officials privately fume over DHS claims after deadly Minnesota shooting. Continue reading …

COLD SHOULDER – Soap opera star refuses to 'even look' at Carrie Underwood after Trump inauguration performance. Continue reading …

PAPER TRAIL – California Post ushers in new era of journalism with 'the DNA of the New York Post.' Continue reading …

PARTY DIVIDE – Republican governor believes Trump is getting 'bad advice' on immigration amid outrage over ICE shooting. Continue reading …

UNCHARTED TERRITORY – Minnesota ICE official urges protests to remain peaceful amid tensions 'like nothing I've ever seen before.' Continue reading …

AMMON BLAIR – Mass immigration is economic warfare and few Americans understand why. Continue reading …

LEE CARTER – 45% of Americans calling themselves 'independent' aren't independent at all – they're just angry. Continue reading …

ROYALLY GROUNDED – Prince William shows no diva behavior as he's forced to give up well-known hobby: expert. Continue reading …

FUMBLE FURY – NFL fans torch Rams returner after muffed punt leads to crucial Seahawks touchdown. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on airport architecture and Olympic outlooks. Take the quiz here …

ANCIENT ART – Ancient handprints suggest humans were thinking symbolically thousands of years earlier than science taught. Continue reading …

MOOSE ON THE LOOSE – Wild animal can't resist ski slope. See video ...

REP. JAMES COMER – Minnesota chaos will only get word after deadly CBP-involved shooting. See video …

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN – Democrats have a terminal case of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.' See video …

Tune in for more on how artificial intelligence could be a 'magnificent' economic force worth embracing. Check it out ...

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













