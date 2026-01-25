ICE says violent mob helped criminal escape and left ICE agent permanently maimed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal officials say violent unrest in Minneapolis directly derailed an immigration arrest, leaving a suspect with a serious criminal history at large while a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was permanently maimed after a protester bit off part of his finger.

U.S. Border Patrol Commander at Large Greg Bovino said during a press conference on Sunday that Border Patrol and ICE agents were forced to abandon a targeted operation after crowds interfered, assaulted officers and turned the scene chaotic.

As a result, he said, the suspect escaped custody – a failure he blamed solely on the decisions made by politicians, activists and those who confronted law enforcement officials.

"This individual is still roaming the streets today," Bovino said. "This individual walks the streets today because of those choices made by politicians and those, perhaps, weaker-minded constituents that chose to follow directions of those politicians. Sad state of affairs."

NARRATIVES CLASH AFTER TRUMP AND VICTIM'S FAMILY REACT TO SECOND MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING

The unrest erupted after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man during the same enforcement operation, an incident that officials said set off the violent clashes.

Federal officials identified the man fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis on Saturday as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a member of the American Federation of Government Employees. Pretti, 37, lived in Minneapolis and worked as an intensive care unit nurse at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital.

Authorities said Pretti was shot during an early-morning immigration enforcement operation targeting Jose Huerta-Chuma, an illegal immigrant with a criminal history that includes domestic assault involving intentional bodily harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license. According to Homeland Security officials, Pretti approached Border Patrol agents while armed with a 9 mm pistol and "violently resisted" when agents attempted to disarm him.

FORMER VIKINGS CAPTAIN SAYS MINNESOTA LIBERAL RESIST ICE BECAUSE 'WE'RE DEPORTING THEIR VOTERS'

Medical personnel rendered aid at the scene, but Pretti was pronounced dead. State officials said Pretti possessed a valid permit to carry a firearm.

Homeland Security officials said an ICE agent was permanently injured during the unrest when a protester bit off part of his finger as agents attempted to control the crowd.

ICE Executive Assistant Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations Marcos Charles said during Sunday’s press conference that there has been an uptick in violence against federal law enforcement officials in Minneapolis and across the country.

BONDI BLAMES MINNEAPOLIS LEADERS AFTER ARMED SUSPECT KILLED, UNREST ERUPTS DURING ICE OPERATION

He said a crowd of violent agitators tackled an ICE special agent on Saturday, with one protester reportedly escalating the confrontation to an extreme level.

"The protester literally bit off part of that agent’s finger," Charles said, adding that the officer received immediate medical attention at the scene and was taken to a hospital. "The officer is recovering but is now permanently maimed and has lost part of his finger."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The reality is – and this is what Commander Bovino and I have been talking about all week – we're out here to arrest dangerous criminal illegal aliens so they can't victimize innocent people in our communities anymore," Charles added.

Charles said that since the beginning of ICE operations in Minnesota, the agency has arrested more than 3,400 illegal aliens, removing "criminals, gang members and terrorists" from local communities.