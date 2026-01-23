Prince William shows no diva behavior as he's forced to give up well-known hobby: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William will have to find a new hobby.

The king-in-waiting's recent move to Forest Lodge has forced the royal to give up his electric scooter. Prince William's new home is inside Windsor Great Park, where various forms of motorized transportation are banned.

"For reasons of safety and traffic management, we do not allow motorised transport within the Park," the park's website stated. "Aside from cyclists, the roads are reserved for residents and Estate workers."

Royal experts predict Prince William will adhere to the e-scooter ban with ease, highlighting his anti-diva behavior. The 43-year-old prince was known for riding an e-scooter around Windsor Castle.

"Prince William will miss the convenience and his fun, but he’s self‑disciplined, always adhering to rules and abiding even with humor," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "He always manages to underscore the appropriate behavior of those in a constitutional monarchy rather than being a diva, untouchable celebrity royalty."

"So, he’ll accept such limits, albeit there are some residents who use e-scooters on lanes closest to their homes but not on high profile areas like the Long Walk," she added. "If he uses one it would be discreet as guidance allows. Even the future king can’t ride a low‑speed scooter on roads of an estate which is nominally ‘his’ family’s, due to park authority prioritizing risk management optics."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner hopes this turn of events will encourage people to wear safety gear, as Prince William often chose not to wear a helmet.

"The sight of Prince William using his electric scooter at speed around the grounds of Windsor Castle, in my opinion, should have been banned some time ago, especially as on many occasions he has not been seen wearing a safety helmet," he told Fox News Digital.

"The guidance normally is that a safety helmet and other protective body gear similar to skateboarders' is essential to protect the man waiting to become King."

"If he fell off, then he could cause himself serious injury and also not putting out the proper safety measures for other scooter users. Thus, perhaps if this action becomes a reality, it is both a safety code for other users and an accident prevention method for the Prince."

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — officially moved into their new home late last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved to Forest Lodge, nestled in Windsor Great Park, according to The Telegraph . The family relocated during the school half-term, the outlet reported.

The move sparked privacy and safety concerns at the time.

Residents of Cranbourne Hall Residential Park, the nearest neighborhood, were worried that the new home would be less private than the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage.

"I welcome them," Jean Reeve, 87, told the Daily Mail in August. "But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family."

"It's a less private spot than their previous home, from what I know about the location," the resident continued. "So I'd hate for people to always be going past and saying, 'Oh, that's where they live.'"

According to People , the Wales family doesn't have any live-in staff after their move to Forest Lodge. The children's longtime nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and the housekeepers will likely stay on other smaller properties on the estate, the outlet reported.

The royal family previously moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022. At the time, the couple’s three children started attending the nearby co-ed prep school, Lambrook.

