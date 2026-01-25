Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles Rams

NFL fans torch Rams returner after muffed punt leads to crucial Seahawks touchdown

Rams and Seahawks were locked in a major NFC Championship battle

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Seahawks recover muffed punt in red zone, Jake Bobo immediately scores TD vs. Rams | NFL Highlights Video

Seahawks recover muffed punt in red zone, Jake Bobo immediately scores TD vs. Rams | NFL Highlights

The Seattle Seahawks recovered a muffed punt in the red zone and Sam Darnold found Jake Bobo for a touchdown vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mistakes are bound to happen in high-pressure NFL games, and on Sunday night in the NFC Championship Game, it cost the Los Angeles Rams at an unfortunate time.

The Rams were able to make a key stop against the Seattle Seahawks early in the third quarter in hopes of getting back to within one point or taking the lead on their next drive. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson kicked the ball away with Rams returner Xavier Smith waiting for the ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Xavier Smith muffs a punt

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young (83) recovers a fumbled punt return by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field on Jan. 25, 2026. (Kevin Ng/Imagn Images)

However, Smith misjudged the ball and fell as the ball was to come to him. He tried to catch it on his back but couldn’t pull it in. A Seahawks player was right there to recover the muffed punt.

The Seahawks scored on the very next play with Sam Darnold hitting Jake Bobo for a touchdown. Seattle went up 24-13 early in the third quarter.

DRAKE MAYE'S CONTROVERSIAL FOURTH-DOWN PLAY SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA FURY AS PATRIOTS HEAD TO SUPER BOWL LX

Xavier Smith muffs a punt against the Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) drops a punt return during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field on Jan. 25, 2026. (Kevin Ng/Imagn Images)

Smith drew immense criticism on social media. Smith’s turnover appeared to be a call back to Kyle Williams when he fumbled in the 2012 NFC Championship as a member of the San Francisco 49ers against the New York Giants.

Luckily for Smith and the Rams, there was plenty of time left on the clock. Rams star Matthew Stafford led the team down the field and found Davante Adams for a touchdown. Los Angeles was still in the game despite Smith’s blunder.

Sam Darnold looks to pass

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field on Jan. 25, 2026. (Steven Bisig/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The second-year undrafted free agent had 27 punt returns this year for 251 yards. He hadn’t fumbled all season but had two against Seattle. He recovered the one he dropped earlier in the game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue