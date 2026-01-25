Drake Maye's controversial fourth-down play sparks social media fury as Patriots head to Super Bowl LX

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl, and one controversial play that ultimately led to the game-winning score has football fans debating on social media.

A second-half blizzard led to only three points being scored by either team, but it was the decisive field goal by the Patriots that ultimately sends them to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX. However, a fourth-and-1 play comes into focus now because some believe quarterback Drake Maye shouldn’t have converted.

After a third-and-10 screen to tight end Hunter Henry fell one yard short, head coach Mike Vrabel made the call to go for it. It was a quarterback sneak, but after stumbling from the snap, Maye looked like he was short.

But officials deliberated and started to move the chains for first-and-goal, which led Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton to throw the red challenge flag.

After reviewing the overhead tape, it seemed like Maye was either right at the line to gain or just short. But considering the lack of strong evidence to overturn the officials, the call stood and the Patriots had a Grade-A chance to take their first lead of the game.

New England failed to find the end zone, but a 23-yard field goal was a chip shot to at least put them up by three points.

The debate ensued on social media afterward.

"Absolutely short but by NFL rules (which aren’t good), I can understand the play standing as called on the field," one X user said. "What I don’t understand is why they didn’t use the new digital measurement to determine the spot of the ball."

They didn’t use that technology to find the spot of the ball, but some X users pointed out the side officials rushed in to the middle of the field to imply Maye was short. However, an official downfield appeared to be the one who called for the first down.

"The side refs actually walked in with them being clearly short of the 1st, then adjusted the path and just awarded them a first down," another X user said.

The weather got much worse from there, and Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, getting the start after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He did well to score the first touchdown of the game after a deep ball to Marvin Mims Jr. set up a play-action touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton.

But those were the only points the Broncos could muster, especially after the snow and wind made the field a mess at Mile High.

In the end, the Patriots were able to come up with two clutch plays on defense to make it so they are AFC champions. The first was a fourth-and-1 for the Broncos that resulted in a turnover on downs.

Then, Stidham decided not to take a sack and try a desperation pass, but it was ruled a backwards throw and the Patriots scooped it up. A few plays later, Maye ran it in to tie the game at seven apiece.

Now, the Patriots will watch the NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams to see who they will be playing at Levi’s Stadium in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will be thinking about the what-ifs, including this critical play.

