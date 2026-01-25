California Post ushers in new era of journalism with ‘the DNA of the New York Post’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new era of news consumption arrived when the California Post officially launched on Monday.

The California Post will operate as a separate entity under the New York Post Media Group but will strive to use the familiar "plain-spoken journalism" as its corporate sibling. The paper aims to bring accountability to the Golden State with seven-days-a-week digital and print offerings.

"We are bringing the DNA of the New York Post and that is journalism that is really, really plugged into the audience… it is the DNA of the New York Post, which is plain-spoken commonsense wit, and having a laser-like focus on what is of interest to this audience. That's always what made the New York Post successful," California Post editor-in-chief Nick Papps told Fox News Digital.

Papps said the California Post will look similar to the New York Post with its "iconic" daily frontpage featuring the story of the day. The key difference is the audience, as the paper will be true to the values of Californians.

"It's a big audience. We've got 39 million people here in this state, the fourth-largest economy in the world," Papps said, noting that homelessness, affordability and crime are critical issues for California residents.

Much like the New York Post, Papps said the West Coast paper will have "the best" coverage of hard news, along with sports and entertainment. There is a Page Six Hollywood, offering celebrity news and gossip while covering the businesses of Hollywood, and the back cover will focus on the immensely popular California sports scene.

"We’re not writing for other journalists, we’re not writing to get a Pulitzer Prize, we’re writing to serve the people of California, and do all we can to celebrate life here in California, shine a light in those dark corners that haven’t had a light shine in them and to have some fun along the way," Papps said.

"So, when we put together our digital and printed offering, our focus is to make sure we are the place that people in California go to for everything they want to know," Papps continued. "That we are the place that everyone wants to go first as they get up in the morning, check in during the day and see us before they go to sleep."

The California Post will offer content that will appear across multiple platforms and formats, including mobile and desktop sites, video, audio, social media and a daily print edition.

"California is obviously a massive state, so we're going to pick the stories that have resonance with our readers but also play a significant role in leading the debate here in California and Los Angeles. You know, setting the agenda. What are the issues that matter? What do we think of the policies that the powerful are putting out? Hold them to account and make sure everything we do is for our audience," Papps said.

