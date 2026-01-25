These four common foods may be wrecking your gut health, expert warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some of the most common foods in your kitchen could be quietly damaging your gut health.

As gut health continues to dominate wellness conversations, experts say diet plays a central role in shaping the microbiome.

When the balance of gut bacteria is disrupted, it can contribute to gastrointestinal issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), bloating, constipation and diarrhea, Robin DeCicco, a certified holistic nutritionist in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

Here are four foods experts say may do more harm than good for the gut.

Supermarket bread

Packaged bread sold in many grocery stores may be harder on gut health than people realize.

DeCicco said many supermarket breads are heavily processed and contain ingredients that can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the gut.

She added that many commercial breads are made with refined flours and additives designed to extend shelf life, but those ingredients often come at the expense of fiber.

Fried foods

Foods that are fried or cooked in large amounts of oil can be especially tough on the gut.

"The body has a harder time digesting such high-fat meals," DeCicco said.

She added that many fried foods are cooked in refined vegetable oils, which can further contribute to gut imbalance when consumed regularly.

Sugar

Foods and drinks high in added sugar are among the biggest contributors to poor gut health.

Ice cream, in particular, combines large amounts of sugar with ingredients that can be difficult for some people to digest.

"Foods high in sugar are not beneficial in any way — they contribute to overall inflammation, obesity, diabetes and heart disease," DeCicco noted.

She said frequent blood sugar spikes can directly disrupt the gut microbiome.

"The more foods we eat that impact blood sugar and cause a spike in insulin, the worse for our gut, because sugar is essentially fuel for an overgrowth of harmful bacteria," DeCicco said.

Vegan cheese

While plant-based cheese alternatives are popular, some highly processed versions may be tough on gut health.

Some highly processed vegan cheeses may trigger gut inflammation due to the additives and fillers used to bind the products together, DeCicco said.

She recommends sticking with real, whole foods.

"When you do have to choose a replacement, make sure the replacement is made of ingredients that are actually real," DeCicco noted.