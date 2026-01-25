Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Immigration

Trump confirms federal review of Minneapolis shooting that killed nurse: 'Reviewing everything'

President ties federal presence in Minnesota to what he calls 'biggest fraud anyone has seen' as questions mount over fatal incident

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
New onlooker video shows Border Patrol-involved Minneapolis shooting Video

New onlooker video shows Border Patrol-involved Minneapolis shooting

New onlooker video shows the Border Patrol-involved shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump confirmed his administration is "reviewing everything" in the wake of the Minneapolis shooting that left 37-year-old nurse Alex J. Pretti dead.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Trump stopped short of confirming whether the federal agent who fired the fatal shots on Jan. 24 acted appropriately.

"We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination," Trump told the outlet as questions mounted over the incident and the broader immigration operation in the city.

Pretti, an ICU nurse, was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent while filming federal officers on a Minneapolis street.

GOP SEN. CASSIDY BREAKS WITH TRUMP OVER DEADLY SHOOTING BY BORDER PATROL AGENT IN MINNEAPOLIS

Protesters in Minneapolis after shooting of Alex Pretti.

An overhead view of the large gathering of proesters at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and W. 27th St. in south Minneapolis after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents in the area early Saturday morning, January 24, 2026.  (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The officer's operation was targeting Jose Huerta-Chuma, an illegal immigrant with a criminal history including domestic assault for intentional conflict bodily harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license.

Federal officials initially claimed Pretti approached agents with a 9 mm handgun and resisted disarmament.

Bystander video and eyewitness accounts circulating online raised questions about that version of events and whether Pretti was threatening officers when he was shot.

TIM WALZ COMPARES MINNESOTA ICE ACTIONS TO HOLOCAUST AND ANNE FRANK: 'HIDING IN THEIR HOUSES'

President Donald Trump wearing a dark suit and red tie as he walks with his arm raised in a gesture.

President Donald Trump gestures while walking across the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Washington, after returning from a trip to Florida.  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

"I don’t like any shooting. I don’t like it," Trump said, adding that Pretti carried "a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines… That doesn’t play good either."

Trump also tied the federal presence in Minnesota to what he described as a sprawling welfare-fraud scandal in the state, arguing that immigration enforcement was necessary to address broader abuses.

"It’s the biggest fraud anyone has seen," the president said.

The fraud claims in the state have been a central part of the administration's need to ramp up federal operations there.

VANCE CALLS MINNEAPOLIS UNREST 'ENGINEERED CHAOS' AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

Alex J. Pretti in cycling gear.

This undated photo provided by Michael Pretti shows Alex J. Pretti, the man who was shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.  (Michael Pretti via AP)

The Minneapolis shooting of Pretti also marked the second death that happened in a confrontation between federal immigration officers and civilians in the city.

Renee Good was shot and killed on Jan. 7 by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a different operation.

That incident fueled protests and spotlighted the role of ICE in domestic law enforcement actions.

"At some point we will leave. We’ve done, they’ve done a phenomenal job," Trump said without offering a time frame for when agents might depart.

"We’ll leave a different group of people there for the financial fraud," he told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has also stressed cooperation among law enforcement as essential.

"Nobody, including President Trump, wants to see people get shot or hurt," Leavitt said, urging officials to work more closely with the administration in addressing undocumented individuals living in the country illegally.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue