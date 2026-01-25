Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Key Senator won't fund DHS as ICE, federal agents enter his state

Key shutdown negotiator Sen. Angus King rejects DHS funding package

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
Democrats’ push to block ICE funding complicates shutdown negotiations Video

Democrats’ push to block ICE funding complicates shutdown negotiations

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on Democrats’ pushing to block funding for I.C.E. as the government funding deadline approaches at the end of January on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the key negotiators who helped end the last government shutdown won’t support a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill, further adding to the likelihood of another closure. 

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday that he could not support the current, six-bill funding package as is because it included the DHS funding bill. King was a pivotal figure in ending the last shutdown, and was one of only eight Senate Democratic caucus members to join Republicans to end it. 

King, like other members of the Senate Democratic caucus, is infuriated by the death of Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse who was shot dead by a border patrol agent in Minneapolis on Saturday

ILHAN OMAR VOWS 'NOT TO GIVE ICE A SINGLE CENT' IN HEATED CONGRESSIONAL FUNDING FIGHT

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, announced he won't support the DHS funding bill following the fatal shooting in Minneapolis and as federal agents enter his home state. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Congressional Democrats have railed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents entering Minnesota and elsewhere, but begrudgingly agreed to support the DHS bill until the chaos over the weekend unfolded.

"I hate shutdowns," King said. "I'm one of the people that helped negotiate the solution to the last — the end of the last shutdown, but I can't vote for a bill that includes ICE funding under the circumstances." 

King's resistance to the package comes after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that Senate Democrats would not support the legislation, increasing the odds of a partial government shutdown by the end of the week. 

SENATE DEMS REVOLT AGAINST DHS FUNDING BILL AMID MINNEAPOLIS CHAOS, HIKING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN RISK

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that Senate Democrats would not support a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security following a fatal shooting involving a border patrol agent in Minnesota on a Saturday.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It also comes on the heels of ICE entering King’s home state of Maine for operation Catch of the Day, where Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is running to beat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in a pivotal Senate race that could determine the balance of power in the upper chamber.  

King argued that there was an "easy way out" of the funding snafu — Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., could separate out the DHS funding bill and let lawmakers vote on the remaining five bills.

SENATE DEMOCRATS REBEL AGAINST THEIR OWN LEADERSHIP OVER DHS FUNDING PACKAGE, INCREASING SHUTDOWN ODDS

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., warned that the allegations against Fed Chair Jerome Powell "better be real and they better be serious," as bipartisan outrage rippled through the Senate.  (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

However, should that happen, the House would still have to weigh in. The lower chamber won’t return to Washington, D.C., until next month, all but ensuring a partial government shutdown by Friday unless lawmakers can reach a compromise agreement. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let's have an honest negotiation," King said. "Put some guardrails on what's going on, some accountability, and that would solve this problem. We don't have to have a shutdown."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue