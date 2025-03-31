Masked Tesla vandal wrecks Cybertruck, leaves note for homeowner in attack caught on video

Police are searching for two suspects after a pair of Teslas were vandalized in separate incidents in a California community as attacks against the vehicles ramp up throughout the country.

A Tesla Cybertruck was parked in a neighborhood driveway when the suspect, clad in black clothing with a white face mask, approached the home and began casing the surrounding area around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department.

Security footage shows the suspect returning to the home approximately one hour later, carrying a concrete rock and covering one of the truck’s cameras with duct tape.

The suspect proceeded to smash the windshield with the concrete rock and slash all four of the Cybertruck’s tires, police said. Before leaving, the suspect wrote a handwritten note to the owner, reading "replace all tires, unsafe to drive."

"To come to my house and plan an attack like that, that person’s dangerous and needs to face consequences for what they’ve done," Jason Bedell, the owner of the Cybertruck, told KTVU . "I'm a little [shaken] up right now, and I'm concerned that they may possibly come back, and it's not a good feeling, having my family here, my young son."

Bedell is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The incident comes after another Tesla vehicle was recently vandalized in the Novato area, according to police.

"For somebody to come up here and do something like that is really unusual and very shocking," Bedell said.

The Novato Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information.

As attacks on Tesla vehicles become more prevalent throughout the country, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has declared the crimes acts of "domestic terrorism."

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," Bondi said in a statement . "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

Last week, the FBI announced the formation of a new task force, established to "crack down on violent Tesla attacks" as vandals have targeted Tesla vehicles – and their owners – across the country, following a string of dangerous strikes.

On March 17, two Cybertrucks were lit on fire at an Atlanta Tesla showroom, prompting an investigation by the FBI and ATF.

Members of the bomb squad were called to a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, last week, where law enforcement located multiple "suspicious devices."

On March 27, Paul Hyon Kim, 36, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for allegedly setting at least five cars on fire at a local Tesla Collision Center.

Over the weekend, thousands of anti-Elon Musk protesters descended on cities throughout the world to participate in a "Global Day of Protest" targeting Tesla vehicles, showrooms and charging stations.

In light of the attacks, Bedell believes the vandals are misguided.

"All these people who have frustration against the government and Tesla and DOGE are taking it out on the wrong people," Bedell said. "They’re taking it out on their neighbors. They're taking it out on just working people. Most of these people are Democrats that even bought these EV vehicles."

Tesla did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.