US protests

Feds on alert for Tesla 'Global Day of Action' after nationwide violence leads to arrests

Organizers are calling it the Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action, and plan to hold rallies at over 200 Tesla locations

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
'Tesla Takedown' protest movement has law enforcement on high alert: expert Video

'Tesla Takedown' protest movement has law enforcement on high alert: expert

Fox News Digital spoke with Joshua Schirard, the director of Byrna Law Enforcement and a former Galveston, Texas police and SWAT captain, about the upcoming "Tesla Takedown" on March 29, 2025. 

As Americans flock to the streets to enjoy the spring weather this weekend, protesters across the world are set to participate in the pre-planned "Tesla Takedown's Global Day of Action" on Saturday.

The protesters’ goal, according to the organization's website, is to send a crystal clear message that they are against Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The group describes itself as a decentralized grassroots movement that will "protest Tesla for as long as Elon Musk continues to shred public services." Organizers plan to hold rallies at over 200 Tesla locations across the U.S.

Fox News Digital spoke with Joshua Schirard, the director of Byrna Law Enforcement and a former Galveston, Texas police and SWAT captain, on how everyday Americans, as well as owners of the electric vehicles, can stay on high alert.

"This weekend, when we have this Tesla Takedown day, have extra situational awareness and put in a little bit more effort into planning what you're going to do, some routes you're going to take this weekend," he said.

THE LOUDEST SILENCE: TOP DEMOCRATS REMAIN MUM AMID VIOLENT ATTACKS ON TESLA

Tesla vehicles were set on fire in Las Vegas

Five Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at in what police are investigating as a "targeted attack" at a local repair center in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 18. (Hal Sparks via Storyful)

The organization's website notes that the Tesla Takedown is a "peaceful protest movement." 

"We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property," they wrote. "This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly."

Despite the organization's casting the weekend protests as peaceful, past actions have placed the demonstrations in an illegal light. From Oregon to Massachusetts, Tesla cars and facilities have been vandalized in at least 10 locations this year.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE FOX NEWS INTERVIEW 

Elon Musk fumes at 'virtue signalers' from the Left Video

What began as protests against Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have escalated into violent incidents against the Trump ally's company, including shots fired at a building, destroyed dealership windows and charging stations set on fire. 

The rise in incidents has caused the FBI to launch a task force to crack down on Tesla crime, and the Justice Department to announce charges against arson suspects with Attorney General Pam Bondi labeling the attacks "domestic terrorism."

Donald Trump and Elon Musk in a Tesla

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, and US President Donald Trump in a Tesla Model S vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.  (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Schirard said that there has "clearly" been communication on how to target Tesla dealerships and owners this weekend.

"If I had a Tesla, I might park it for the weekend just to be safe," he said. "I wish we didn't have to say that, but unfortunately we do."

VANDAL STRIKES CYBERTRUCK, TESLA OWNER HITS BACK

For Tesla owners, Schirard recommends purchasing a tarp and placing the electric vehicle on its "Sentry Mode," a feature that acts as a surveillance system. When in this mode, the vehicle’s cameras and sensors are able to record activity around it.

"Think of Sentry Mode as an intelligent vehicle security system that alerts you when it detects possible threats nearby," according to the Tesla Model 3 owner’s manual.

tesla-vandalism

A Tesla Supercharger station is vandalized on Jan. 31, 2025 in San Diego, California.  (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Protesters gather outside a Tesla dealership

Protesters gather outside a Tesla dealership during a rally in support of those in the U.S. impacted by Elon Musk's political involvement and his advisory role to U.S. President Donald Trump, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on March 22, 2025. Similar demonstrations took place across Canada, fueled by Musk's influence on Trump's policies, including recent tariffs on Canadian goods and his controversial remarks about Canada's place in North America, sparking widespread frustration and resistance internationally. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Be "extra vigilant"

Residents who are not Tesla owners can still participate in keeping public property safe – and prevent bad actors from violent activism.

DISABLED TESLA OWNER TARGETED IN VANDALISM, SAYS ANTI-MUSK PROTESTERS ARE JUST 'HURTING FAMILIES'

"For the rest of the American citizens out there that maybe aren't Tesla drivers, while you're out and about this weekend, you need to stay extra vigilant to help each other out," Schirard said. "If you're passing a Tesla dealership, take a look and see if there's some active protest or some vandalism, some violence going on."

Burned Tesla Cybertruck in Seattle

ATF investigators take apart and document a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

The law enforcement expert shared the classic adage – see something, say something – rings true for violence against Tesla vehicles, dealerships and owners.

"The police are already taxed and stretched thin enough as it is. The only way that we can successfully protect a community is with the help, the support and the contributions of those citizens," Schirard said. "So make sure if you see something, even though it might look minor, call 911."

"Let them know what's going on. That way, police have an idea of how to divert resources properly to make sure that we can protect the citizens where we really need to," he said.

Seattle firefighters inspect a burned Tesla Cybertruck

A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Police on "high alert"

Schirard said that he is confident that law enforcement authorities across the nation are discussing how to approach and combat Tesla violence.

"Most police departments now are very intel-driven. We're constantly looking at what that future threat could be. And we have a lot of talk on social media, on mainstream media and from local sources about this Tesla Takedown," he said. 

"It's very likely that we're going to see some diverted resources in police departments just to make sure that some of those bigger Tesla dealerships are covered, and that more public and commercial spots have some extra coverage as well."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.