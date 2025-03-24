FBI tells Tesla owners to be vigilant as authorities pinpoint their focus to stop violence: former agent

The FBI warned Tesla owners and dealerships to be on the lookout for potential bad actors in the lead up to the March 29 "Global Day of Action."

"The FBI urges the public to exercise vigilance and to look out for suspicious activity in areas occupied by Tesla dealerships or Tesla-related entities," the FBI said in a Friday statement.

The Global Day of Action is a worldwide protest sponsored by left-wing agitation group Action Network, which is using the hashtag #TakeDownTesla to promote its efforts. Participants are upset at Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head and Tesla owner Elon Musk for his role in cutting waste and fraud inside the federal government.

In its memo, the FBI noted that there have been incidents of anti-Tesla action including "arson, gunfire, and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists, or political opponents," in nine states since January.

"Be aware of your surroundings at all times and report suspicious activities to the authorities," the FBI said in the statement. "Reporting these crimes can help law enforcement identify violent or malicious actors and prevent further damage."

Monday morning, Sierra One Consulting founder and former FBI agent Rob D'Amico joined "Fox and Friends" to discuss the FBI's warning memo.

"What they really need to do is start looking at the conspiracy," D'Amico said. "Where are they getting their information? Who's inciting them and who's encouraging them? There are definitely people behind this, and not just the solo actors.

"I do think there's coordination in there. I do think there's conspiracy behind it, and I think we'll be able to see the funding if we do it right. And that's what the FBI does great."

D'Amico said the bad actors are communicating via encrypted applications, which he called "a blind spot" for law enforcement.

He also called for a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) investigation into the string of attacks.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi charged three suspects federally with crimes related to firebombing Tesla and Tesla-related equipment, calling the recent wave of attacks "domestic terrorism."

Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, is accused of setting off eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon, destroying one vehicle and damaging several others.

Lansky also allegedly threw a "large heavy object through the dealership window," prosecutors said. At the time of the attack, he was armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle.

Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, 42, was arrested in Loveland, Colorado, on Jan. 29 after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails, prosecutors said.

Daniel Clarke-Pounder, 24, was arrested in South Carolina for allegedly setting fire to a Tesla charging station and spray-painting pro-Ukraine and anti-Trump messages on the property on March 7.

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said when announcing the federal charges. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

While there haven't been any suspected arson incidents since Bondi levied those charges, vandalism of Teslas has continued.

In Wichita, Kansas, Abigail Gill said her vehicle was scratched from end to end on both sides while she ate dinner with her family over the weekend, KAKE reported.

Gill, who is wheelchair-bound, said "it's going to take some time before I'm able to drive and move in a vehicle," adding that the damage to the vehicle will cost between $1,000 and $10,000 to repair.

"Damaging a personal vehicle does not affect Elon Musk," said Gill. "It's not damaging who you're thinking it is."

In Palm Beach, Florida a man slowly drove his car onto a sidewalk filled with anti-Tesla protestors, according to Associated Press. Nobody was hit by the vehicle, but the driver, Andrew Dutil, was arrested and charged with assault.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Night in America" that the FBI is honing in on violent criminals.

"The consequential mission of the FBI is to safeguard our citizenry and our way of life and to investigate those who do harm to our citizenry," Patel said.

"Right now, the major portion of that focus is on sex trafficking, is on fentanyl and heroin overdoses and is on violent crime in the form of gang-related murders and homicides and rapes."

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.