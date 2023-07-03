Maryland police charge DC man in carjacking spree resulting in death of man, 2 dogs

Prince George’s County, Maryland police, on Tuesday, identified the man accused of shooting a person and two dogs to death during a crime spree involving three carjackings.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said 22-year-old Daeyon Ross of Washington, D.C., was charged with murder after allegedly killing 56-year-old Kurt Modeste of La Plata, Maryland.

Police said at about 12:10 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking at Addison Road South and Rolling Ridge Drive in Capitol Heights.

A preliminary investigation found Ross carjacked a Honda CRV at gunpoint, police said. He was then allegedly involved in a crash after driving a short distance.

Ross then allegedly ran from the scene to a fast-food restaurant on Ritchie Road, where he approached an Acura ILX that was in the drive-thru lane.

Police claim Ross shot the driver of the Acura, Modeste, multiple times during the attempted carjacking. Modeste ran away from the scene after being shot, and later died from his injuries.

After the shooting, Ross allegedly carjacked a Toyota Scion that was also in the drive-thru lane, according to police. Three dogs were inside the Toyota.

Police said Ross fatally shot two of the dogs and took off west on Central Avenue in the Toyota as multiple police agencies pursued him into Washington, D.C.

When Ross reached the intersection of 52nd Street and Sheriff Road, he got out of the vehicle, carjacked a GMC Terrain, and crashed a short distance away, police said.

Police added that Ross got into a gunfight with an officer from the Capitol Heights Police Department, though neither person was shot.

Ross was ultimately taken into custody, and a loaded gun was recovered at the scene.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed carjacking, assault, firearms offenses, aggravated cruelty to an animal and multiple other charges.

Although Prince George’s County charged Ross with the crimes, he is currently in custody in Washington, D.C., pending extradition.

Police encourage anyone with information about the crimes to contact them at 301-516-2512 or call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.