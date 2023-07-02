Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Shooting in Baltimore leaves dozens wounded, multiple dead: reports

Four fatalities have been reported in the incident

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning left dozens of people wounded and multiple fatalities.

The incident happened during a gathering overnight in the Brooklyn Homes section of South Baltimore, according to Fox 45 Baltimore.

Police officers and medical personnel responded to the scene in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, Baltimore Police said.

A Baltimore Police vehicle is seen on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Baltimore, MD.

A shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning left dozens of people wounded and multiple people killed. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Witnesses told Fox 45 Baltimore they heard 20 to 30 shots fired. 

The Baltimore Police patch. (Ulysses Munoz/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The incident happened during a gathering overnight in the Brooklyn Homes section of South Baltimore. (Ulysses Munoz/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"They just kept going off," one witness said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.