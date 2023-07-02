Expand / Collapse search
Maryland woman killed by stolen forklift, suspect at large: police

Investigators said the suspect encountered the woman in a business parking lot

A Maryland woman was killed by a stolen forklift and a manhunt was underway for the suspect, police said Sunday. 

Charles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf – about 30 miles south of D.C. – around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. 

Witnesses said the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates. 

The suspect was already gone by the time deputies arrived. 

Charles County Sheriff's Office

Police released this photo of a car - similar to the one the woman was driving. Police said the woman's dark copper-colored, 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen. (Charles County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies canvassed the area and eventually located the forklift – with a deceased woman underneath. The suspect was nowhere to be seen.

Investigators later determined that the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot of a business, hit her with the forklift and took off in her car – a dark-colored, 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and a missing side mirror. 

The woman’s identity has not yet been released. 

It remains unclear what relation, if any, she had to the suspect. 

