Passenger stabs himself to death in middle of London subway station

A subway passenger stabbed himself to death in front of other commuters at Sloane Square station in central London, authorities said.

British Transport Police (BTP) responded to the scene at 10:26 a.m. local time after receiving reports that a man had sustained "serious, self-inflicted injuries."

"Paramedics also attended however despite their best efforts the man has been pronounced dead at the scene," BTP London said.

The Independent reported that a knife was involved in the incident.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious," police said.

Witnesses who took to social media said the station had been closed, and there was a police presence and ambulance at the scene. One Twitter user reported that people were "running out" of the station "in a panic." The user claimed his partner "got anxious and sought refuge at the nearby shops."

"Now she is afraid of using the tube on her way home later. Can you tell us what happened at this ‘incident'?" the user tweeted at Transport for London, the city's transportation authority.

A shocked witness described a "very distressing scene" with "lots of blood on the platform" to the Independent.

The witness, only identified as Jake, said he was commuting to job interview on a southbound District Line train when he went past the scene around 10 minutes after the incident.

"There was lots of blood on the platform and what looked like gauze that had been used to try to stop the bleeding," he told the outlet.

"It was rather shocking, and I could see other passengers were shocked too by the scenes as no one had told us what had happened, just [that there had been] a situation."

Authorities around midday said Sloan Square Station has been re-opened after temporarily closing this morning due to the incident.

Conservative MP Greg Hands, who represents Chelsea and Fulham, said the station was evacuated and that he was "shocked and saddened" by the incident.

"Terrible news at Sloane Square station," he tweeted. "Thoughts are with the man's family and all the emergency responders in what must have been a very distressing scene."

Josh Rendall, Councillor for Stanley Ward in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, also said his thoughts are with the man and those who witnessed the incident.

"An awfully tragic morning at Sloane Square," Rendall tweeted. "Thanks to the Police, Paramedics and TfL staff for all they do. Thoughts with the family of the man and those who may have witnessed the event."