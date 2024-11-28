Maryland inmate suspected of murdering another prisoner in his own cell

An inmate in Maryland is suspected of killing another prisoner inside his own cell.

Maryland State Police say a homicide investigation is underway at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland after Robert Warren, 28, was found dead Monday.

"A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are placed," State Police said.

North Branch Correctional Institution is a maximum-security facility in Allegany County.

"On Monday, November 25, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) about an inmate death," according to Maryland State Police.

"Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Warren’s death as a homicide," it added.

Upon completion of the investigation, evidence will be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, State Police also said.

The incident comes weeks after a prisoner reportedly stabbed two correctional officers at the same facility.

In that attack on Nov. 8, the two officers "sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment," the Baltimore Banner reported, citing the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

"Additional responding staff members were also evaluated for minor injuries," a corrections department spokesperson told the website. "The suspect did not receive any serious injuries and is being questioned by investigators."