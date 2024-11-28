Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland

Maryland inmate suspected of murdering another prisoner in his own cell

Homicide investigation is unfolding at North Branch Correctional Institution after MD prisoner found dead

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Maryland student found hanging in school bathroom in 'horseplaying' incident: report Video

Maryland student found hanging in school bathroom in 'horseplaying' incident: report

A student is recovering after reportedly being found hanging in a bathroom at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf. (Credit: WTTG)

An inmate in Maryland is suspected of killing another prisoner inside his own cell. 

Maryland State Police say a homicide investigation is underway at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland after Robert Warren, 28, was found dead Monday. 

"A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified.  He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are placed," State Police said. 

North Branch Correctional Institution is a maximum-security facility in Allegany County. 

MARYLAND MAN ALLEGEDLY SHOT, KILLED TEENAGE STEPSON FOR NOT COMPLETING CHORES: POLICE 

Prison in Maryland

Maryland State Police say Robert Warren, who was "a state prison inmate serving time at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland," was "declared deceased in his cell on November 25 by emergency medical service personnel." 

"On Monday, November 25, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) about an inmate death," according to Maryland State Police. 

"Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Warren’s death as a homicide," it added. 

Upon completion of the investigation, evidence will be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, State Police also said. 

MARYLAND MOTHER OF 2-MONTH-OLD DIES AFTER GOLF CART ACCIDENT 

North Branch Correctional Institution

The entrance to the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Md. (Google Maps)

The incident comes weeks after a prisoner reportedly stabbed two correctional officers at the same facility. 

In that attack on Nov. 8, the two officers "sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment," the Baltimore Banner reported, citing the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. 

North Branch Correctional Institution gate

A stabbing reportedly happened at the North Branch Correctional Institution earlier this month. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Additional responding staff members were also evaluated for minor injuries," a corrections department spokesperson told the website. "The suspect did not receive any serious injuries and is being questioned by investigators." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.