Maryland mom of 2-month-old girl dies after golf cart accident

A Maryland mother of a newborn daughter died on Monday after suffering fatal injuries in an incident involving a golf cart over the weekend, authorities said.

Mary Beth Blasetti, 32, was a passenger in an E-Z-GO golf cart driving on the 600 block of Maid Marion Hill in Annapolis on Saturday when she was thrown from the cart, suffering life-threatening injuries, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Blasetti was airlifted to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where she died two days later, police said.

Blasetti appeared to have been ejected from the golf cart after hitting "some sort of a dip," police spokesman Justin Mulcahy told WJZ-TV.

"This is an extremely tragic, unfortunate situation," Mulcahy told the station. "Our hearts go out to everyone impacted and we're going to continue investigating it with the State's Attorney's Office just to determine what exactly happened here."

The driver of the golf cart was identified as a 32-year-old woman from Crownsville, Maryland. No further information about the driver was immediately provided.

Blasetti and her husband recently purchased their first home in Annapolis, and welcomed their 2-month-old daughter in September, friends wrote on an online donation page for the family.

Friends remembered Blasetti as a "devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her."

"Mary Beth brought joy to so many and had a wide community of friends and family who are devastated by her sudden passing," the post read.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.