Maryland man allegedly shot, killed teenage stepson for not completing chores: police

A Charles County, Maryland, man faces murder and other charges after he allegedly shot and killed his stepson for not completing some of his chores, according to police.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Darshan Eric Williams has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges.

Law enforcement officials responded to a house on Huntt Road in La Plata after receiving a 911 call in which the caller indicated Williams had shot his 15-year-old son.

When officers arrived, they found Williams standing outside the house and took him into custody without incident.

EX-MARYLAND TEACHER TO SERVE FRACTION OF 30-YEAR SENTENCE AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO SEX WITH TEEN STUDENT

The officers then entered the home and located the 15-year-old son, who was unconscious and not breathing.

The sheriff’s office said officers performed lifesaving measures until emergency crews could arrive. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

TEENS ARRESTED FOR STOMPING ON MAN'S HEAD DURING BRUTAL ARMED ATTACK IN BALTIMORE

A preliminary investigation into the matter discovered Williams became upset with his stepson after he did not complete some of his household chores.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other charges, including child abuse resulting in death, and use of a firearm in a violent crime. He was taken to the Charles County Detention Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court records show Williams was held without bond and his next bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday. He also has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17.