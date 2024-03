Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police in Maryland arrested five men for burglary in February, who are now suspected of being part of a South American theft group connected to crimes across multiple states.

The Baltimore County Police Department said 20-year-old Gabriel Matamala-Ponce; 21-year-old Thomas Crisosto-Araya; 22-year-old Jorge Gatica-Vergara; 23-year-old Luis Oyanedel-Valenzuela; and 27-year-old Gabriel Miranda-Gonzalez, have all been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and other burglary-related charges.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Tufton Springs Lane at about 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 3, after receiving reports of a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they located the alleged suspects fleeing from the scene in a vehicle.

Police were able to stop the suspects and took them into custody.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and learned the suspects were possibly connected to four other residential burglaries in Baltimore County.

The suspects are also allegedly connected to burglary cases in North Carolina, Alabama and Oklahoma.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital concerning the legal status of the five suspects who were arrested.

All five suspects were held without bond in the Baltimore County jail.