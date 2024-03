Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Maryland jury convicted a woman this week of killing and dismembering her boyfriend and dumping the remains in various locations.

Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 46, of Great Mills, was convicted of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and the unauthorized disposal of a body in the death of 50-year-old James Volodimir Nalborczyk, following an eight-day trial, prosecutors said Thursday.

Nalborczyk's family first reported him missing on Dec. 21, 2022, saying they last saw him on Dec. 7 of that year, the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's office said.

Weeks later, the case later developed into a homicide investigation and Goodwin was identified as a suspect. While being questioned by investigators in January 2023, she said she and Nalborczyk got into a fight at her home and that she accidentally shot and killed him.

She then admitted to dismembering his body and disposing of the remains in remote parts of St. Mary's and Charles counties, authorities said.

"This horrifying crime shocked the community and caused unimaginable pain to the victim’s family," said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling in a statement. "Over eight days, the victim’s family and the jury heard the graphic circumstances surrounding the victim’s final moments and gruesome post-mortem mutilation. The Defendant’s gutless decisions deprived the family of a proper burial."

Goodwin faces up to 61 years in prison. She is being held without bail pending a sentencing hearing.