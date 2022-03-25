Manchin moves to resurrect Biden's BBB; Dems consider stimulus for high gas costs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

BUILD BACK BETTER IS BACK - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., reportedly told a group of climate activists and energy executives that he is open to supporting a new version of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, with some tweaks. Continue reading …

'RESET' REVERSED - President Biden’s bluster on Russia before invasion of Ukraine gave way to policies that appeased Vladimir Putin and followed Obama policies. Continue reading …

ANOTHER ‘PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY?' – A Democratic mayor declared violent crime a public health emergency, a move that a police union president insists is merely political. Continue reading …

FOOD SHORTAGES? - President Biden said the food shortage is "gonna be real" following the sanctions placed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion. Continue reading …

MAX 15 YEARS - A Nebraska congressman was found guilty in California of lying to the FBI about an illegal campaign contribution from 2016. Continue reading …

POLITICS

DEMS TALK GAS REBATES – Democrats, afraid that pain at the pump will influence voters, are pushing proposals that would send direct payments to Americans to relieve the discomfort. Continue reading …

PROPHETIC? - Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and vice chairman of S&P Global, highlighted the importance of the shale revolution and energy independence long before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - According to President Biden, America is back and better than ever. Joe Biden is delusional. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Now Biden has made it clear that he's content to let other nations lead on Ukraine, on energy, and pretty much everything else. Continue reading …

CAMPAIGN OVER – Democrat Abby Broyles, who was drinking and allegedly verbally attacked several pre-teen girls at friend’s home, has ended her congressional campaign. Continue reading …





MEDIA

MEDIA CABAL - CNN, MSNBC and other networks ripped into GOP during coverage of Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings, accusing them of racism, sexism. Continue reading …



PIZZAGATE 2.0? – CNN’s John Harwood appeared to suggest that the GOP questioning of Judge Jackson’s record could lead to something dangerous. Continue reading …

NEWSPAPER: WHAT IS A WOMAN? - USA Today went viral on Thursday for suggesting there is significant nuance to what defines a woman. Continue reading …

‘FACIALLY RACIST’ - Chris Hayes said "much of the questioning" nominee Judge Jackson has undergone at confirmation hearings has been "facially racist." Continue reading …

NOT ENOUGH - "The View" co-host Sara Haines dinged Dems for not doing enough to defend Judge Jackson in combating what she said was GOP "misinformation." Continue reading …

OPINION

PETE HOEKSTRA - The partisan behavior of past and current leadership of the Intelligence Community is so bad, it might be called the "Intelligence Cabal." Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Rather than ask a single actual question during the recent High Court confirmation hearings, Cory Booker just slobbered all over the nominee. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - Once we start living with broken windows in the streets, it might just become broken windows everywhere. Continue reading …

CHUCK DEVORE - Incapable of defeating the Ukrainian military, Russia now seeks to destroy Ukrainian cities, killing as many civilians as possible to force a surrender. Continue reading …

RAND PAUL - I have legislation to give members ample time to read bills before they vote. It would also increase transparency and incentivize legislation to be shorter. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MODEL FLEES UKRAINE – Oksana Kononets and her mother embarked on a five-day journey from Ukraine’s capital and spent 11 hours on a train to Poland. Continue reading …

BIKING THROUGH HISTORY - Bob Barnes has been cycling to all 50 state capitals this year, but admitted he was "fascinated" by Alabama’s rich history. Continue reading …

ROOT FOR THE LITTLE GUYS – A sport psychologist at Ohio State told Fox News Digital fans can identify with the little guy going up against a powerhouse school. Continue reading …

'ENVIRONMENT OF FEAR' - Conservative employees speak out getting silenced and ostracized amid Disney's left-wing activism. Continue reading …

SAGET DEATH - Bob Saget’s widow stands by a medical examiner’s report after a crew member alleged the "Full House" star didn’t "feel good" on night he died." Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"As the war in Ukraine grinds on, gas prices skyrocket — a global food shortage looming, Joe Biden had no answers."- LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.