Ingraham: Biden has made it clear he’s content to let other nations lead on Ukraine

Laura Ingraham explained Thursday how President Biden is doing an "embarrassing" job of handling the conflict in the Ukraine on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: As the war in Ukraine grinds on, gas prices skyrocket — a global food shortage looming, Joe Biden had no answers. And like his Supreme Court nominee at her confirmation hearing [this] last week, he gave a lot of non-answers to important questions, like when he was pressed on the upshot of his recent phone call with China's President Xi.

…

BIDEN WARNS OF ‘REAL’ FOOD SHORTAGE FOLLOWING SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA

Translation: "Let the EU handle it. They'll handle Xi. I couldn't get anywhere with the guy." I mean, how embarrassing. Biden obviously couldn't get Xi to agree to anything regarding Russia, so now we're relying on the Europeans to figure things out. Good luck with that. Now, world leaders, especially our adversaries, listen intently to what an American president has to say. And Biden said several things today that were absurd on their face.

…

Even The Washington Post had to concede that NATO is far from being unified. And France obviously didn't get that unity memo either. Despite Biden's call to isolate Putin economically, major French companies have just announced that they're not cutting off their business operations in Russia at all. Now, perhaps this is why Biden is singing a different tune on the power of sanctions.

…

Inconsistency is the only consistent theme of this administration at this point. Now Biden has made it clear that he's content to let other nations lead on Ukraine, on energy, and pretty much everything else. But when all else fails, and all else is failing with Biden, Old Joe returns to his greatest hits: Trump and Charlottesville.

…

This framing has been debunked so many times, it's not even worth addressing it again. But Biden didn't stop there, using a foreign reporter's question to once again tee off on the United States while standing abroad.

…

Even for Biden, this is a new low — giving the impression that America is filled with torch-carrying Nazis ready at any moment to storm the Capitol. Why would you want the president of the United States of that America to lead the way on anything? They wouldn't.

