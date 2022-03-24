CNN's John Harwood suggests GOP criticism of Jackson is 'dangerous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN correspondent John Harwood appeared to suggest that the Republicans’ questioning of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record could lead to something dangerous.

Thursday marked the last day for Jackson’s Senate hearings over her nomination. This week, Republican senators, particularly Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questioned Jackson’s judicial record on several child pornography cases where she appeared to hand out lenient sentences.

WASHINGTON POST: KETANJI BROWN JACKSON TREATED WORSE AT CONFIRMATION HEARING THAN BRETT KAVANAUGH

Media outlets have been quick to accuse these accusations against her as "misleading" and "out of context" with several claiming it as a "QAnon-signaling" smear to a fringe group of conspiracy theorists.

Harwood joined his CNN colleagues by not only claiming Republicans are playing to a fringe base but claiming it could have "dangerous" consequences as well.

Harwood tweeted "on ambitious GOP senators ‘playing to the base’ w/KBJ: -conservative Nat'l Review calls their attacks ‘meritless’-they know a disturbed man fantasizing about Dems and child sex trafficking fired an assault rifle in DC pizzeria in 2016 political fun-and-games can get dangerous."

Harwood was referring to the 2016 shooting at a Washington D.C. pizza place by Edgar Maddison Welch. Jackson was the judge who sentenced him to four years of prison.

Frequent MSNBC guest Elie Mystal made similar comments on Saturday when argued Hawley’s reference to Jackson’s records on Twitter is "trying to get her killed."

MSNBC’S CHRIS HAYES MOCKED FOR CLAIMING GOP WOULD BEHAVE WORSE IF CONSERVATIVES HAD SMALLER SCOTUS MAJORITY

"What Josh Hawley is doing. Let's be very clear. What Josh Hawley is doing when he tries to do this is he's trying to get her killed. He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee," Mystal said on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Media coverage of the Supreme Court hearings have been heavily in favor of Jackson while attacking right-wing questions against her. This contrasted the previous Supreme Court nominations of Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. Several outlets continued to claim Kavanaugh was "credibly accused" of sexual assault despite no evidence or corroborating witnesses to the claims.

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.