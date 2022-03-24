Bob Saget’s widow stands by autopsy report amid claim ‘Full House’ star didn’t ‘feel good’ on night he died

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Saget’s widow is standing by the medical examiner’s report after one crew member alleged that the late "Full House" star didn’t "feel good" on the night he died."

"The records released tell the entire story – that is – Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room," Brian H. Bieber, the Saget family attorney, said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital on Thursday on behalf of Kelly Rizzo.

‘

‘Now that the medical examiner’s and police department’s records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace," the statement concluded.

Rosalie Ann Cocci, who worked as a "runner" for the comic, told the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida that Saget told her he was recovering from "long-term COVID." The showrunner also alleged that Saget revealed he had been "sick the night before."

WITNESSES RECALL INTERACTING WITH BOB SAGET IN HOURS BEFORE DEATH: POLICE INTERVIEWS

"Sick in the sense that his hearing was off," Cocci explained. "He said that he had a sore throat. That he was happy that he had lozenges for the stage."

"He did seem OK," she claimed. "I did hear him say, ‘I don’t feel good, but I'm ready to do the show.' He said, ‘This is what I do this for.’ It’s kind of like he was talking himself up."

Still, Cocci claimed that when it was time for Saget to appear on stage, he "wasn't sweaty, he didn't miss a beat, he didn't stutter, his language wasn't drawn out, nothing slurred."

"He came out very energetic ... very much entertaining the crowd," she added during her interview.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. The 65-year-old had performed in the area as part of his stand-up tour.

In February, a medical examiner announced that the comedian died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall.

A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body, according to a statement from Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany in Orlando.

An autopsy report showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain as well as bruises to the brain. Saget was positive for COVID-19 but had no inflammation in his respiratory system, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall," the statement said. "The manner of death is accident."

The medical examiner’s conclusion was first announced by Saget’s family.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," their statement said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget was found on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. A hotel security officer entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911. There were no signs of foul play, said authorities.

BOB SAGET'S WIFE KELLY RIZZO SPEAKS OUT ABOUT 'FULL HOUSE' STAR'S UNEXPECTED DEATH: 'SO COMPLETELY SHATTERED'

Best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America’s Funniest Home Videos," Saget was married to Rizzo, 42. He had three daughters from a previous marriage.

Saget was on the road as part of his "I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour," and said just before his death that he enjoyed warm audience receptions in Orlando and the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area.

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he’d posted on Instagram.

At the time of his death, Saget’s wife issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," Rizzo said in part. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.