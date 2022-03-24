Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Chris Hayes calls SCOTUS nominee hearing ‘facially racist,' compares GOP senators to 'vile, southern racists'

Hayes likens Sens. Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to the 'vile, southern' racist Democrats who queried Thurgood Marshall

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
MSNBC host Chris Hayes said Wednesday that "much of the questioning" Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has undergone at her confirmation hearings has been "facially racist."

"The hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman ever nominated to the Supreme Court in over 200 years of this country’s history, [have] been stomach-churning," he said. "We knew going in that her race and gender would be an issue for some Republicans. But I have to say, I have been taken aback by the facially racist nature of much of the questioning Judge Jackson faced. And I say racist because there is no other way to accurately describe it."

DURBIN HOLDS OUT HOPE FOR GOP SUPPORT TO CONFIRM JUDGE JACKSON, GRAHAM SAYS 'STAY TUNED'

Hayes said questions at Tuesday's confirmation hearing "assumed she was soft on crime or sympathetic to criminals or maybe even likes crime."

"And the only reason I could determine is that it plays into the assumption that a Black person is inherently associated with criminality in some way, which is, of course, racist - one of the oldest, most pernicious and dangerous racist tropes in America," he said. 

Hayes reported that Jackson was asked "multiple times" to disavow critical race theory and the 1619 Project and framed those ideologies as the "views of other Black public intellectuals- just other people [who] also happen to be Black who have ideas about the country."

  Image 1 of 3

    WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives to the office of Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) for meeting on March 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Yesterday Jackson concluded her final day of questioning during her confirmation hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) ( )

  Image 2 of 3

    (Original Caption) Waist-up view of Thurgood Marshall holding book. Photo circa 1955. ( )

  Image 3 of 3

    LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1208A -- Pictured: (l-r) Political commentator Chris Hayes during an interview on October 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The MSNBC host went on to compare Republican Sens. Tom Cotton, Ark., Ted Cruz, Texas, and Josh Hawley's, Mo., questions to "the racist barrel-scraping of the senators of the 1960s" practiced by Democrats who queried then-Supreme Court nominee Thurgood Marshall at his confirmation hearing.

Democratic Sens. James Eastland and John McClellan were "two vile, southern racists" who "teamed up to derail Marshall’s nomination with exactly the same kind of racist questioning that presupposes that a Black judge is soft on crime," he continued. 

Hayes remarked, "I think – or honestly, at least I hope – that future generations will be able to look back on [the GOP senators'] behavior during Jackson’s confirmation, just as we are able to look back on the racist barrel-scraping of the senators of the 1960s." 

The progressive MSNBC host said the senators will end up being only remembered as "embarassing footnotes." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.