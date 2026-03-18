Bodycam captures suspect’s desperate river escape as officers launch paddleboard pursuit

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A pair of Florida law enforcement officers jumped on paddleboards to apprehend a fleeing suspect earlier this week.

Officers with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Daytona Beach Shores police were in the process of questioning 28-year-old Chase Cruz when he attempted to escape on foot in Volusia County on Monday, March 16, according to officials.

Bodycam video shows the moment Cruz took off running as police were informing him of his rights.

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Cruz subsequently jumped in the nearby Halifax River, forcing deputies to enter the water to reach him.

Video posted to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Facebook page shows the two officers using paddleboards to catch up with Cruz, who can be seen floating in the water wearing the same blue hoodie he was talking to authorities in.

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One officer enters the water to tie a flotation device to Cruz before the pair hauls him out of the murky water and onto a paddleboard.

The officers return to shore with Cruz in tow, where he is subsequently taken into custody.

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Cruz was charged with loitering and prowling, as well as resisting arrest, according to authorities.

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The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.