Man wounded in gunfire exchange with New York City police

A man was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with New York City police officers in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

The shots were fired after police chased a car they determined was stolen into the borough at around midnight Saturday.

Two suspects got out of the car a few blocks from Yankee Stadium. One of them was apprehended and the other exchanged shots with officers as he fled, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a briefing early Sunday.

A police helicopter spotted the 39-year-old man about 10 minutes later in a marshy area near the Major Deegan Expressway, and he was struck during a second exchange of gunfire, Chell said.

Police did not say how many times the man was struck or provide his name.

Chell said officers immediately provided "life-saving" aid on the side of the highway.

The man was hospitalized and police have not provided details of his condition.

No officers were injured.