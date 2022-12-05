Expand / Collapse search
New York City
NYC crime crisis: Suspect strikes man in head with baseball bat, police still searching for suspect

Video shows the suspect pull a baseball bat out of his pants and viciously hit the victim in the back of the head

Landon Mion
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

NY man attacked with baseball bat Video

A suspect in New York attacked a man with a baseball bat in Upper Manhattan, according to the New York City Police Department.

The attack happened on November 29 on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights, police said.

The brazen attack was caught on surveillance camera, and police are still searching for the suspect.

The footage shows the suspect pulling a baseball bat out of his pants and hitting a 47-year-old man in the back of the head. 

The attack happened last month on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights, police said.

The attack happened last month on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights, police said.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the attack.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.