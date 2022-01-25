Man shot inside NYC hospital, suspect remains at-large, police say

A manhunt is underway in New York after a gunman shot a man Tuesday inside an emergency room of a hospital in the Bronx.

The victim was described as a 35-year-old male. He was in a line to speak with a hospital representative at Jacobi Medical Center. He was shot in the arm and the gunman fled the scene, CBS 2 of New York reported.

"This was a cowardly act in a space where New Yorkers come for healing and care. Our health care heroes swiftly took care of the shooting victim and took actions to protect the other patients in the waiting room. Our immediate focus is on caring for the patient and ensuring the safety of our staff. We are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct their investigation," the hospital said in a statement after the shooting.

The attack was targeted, according to the NYPD, CBS 2 reported.

"Today’s shooting is a sad reminder that we need to address the devastating problem of gun violence in our communities," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson tweeted after the shooting.

The entire incident was captured on hospital surveillance, showing calm in the waiting room before the victim and the gunman appear to trade glances. The gunman then rushes past bystanders, pulls a gun, and fires at least four shots, police said, according to the report.

"My residents and families of the #Bronx deserve to be safe just as anyone else. It’s unacceptable that children are shot in car seats with their parents and patients shot waiting in emergency rooms. This is madness! Out of control. We are in a State of Emergency," Gibson added in a subsequent tweet.

My residents and families of the #Bronx deserve to be safe just as anyone else. It’s unacceptable that children are shot in car seats with their parents and patients shot waiting in emergency rooms. This is madness! Out of control. We are in a State of Emergency 🚨! — Hon. Vanessa L. Gibson, MPA (She, Her, Hers) (@Vanessalgibson) January 25, 2022

The victim underwent successful surgery and is expected to recover, CBS 2 reported .

"Just because you have a gun doesn’t mean that you have a right to terrorize our communities. I’m telling you to stop it. This is a hospital. This is someone getting care in emergency. How dare you," City Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez tweeted after the shooting.

Velazquez also shared that Police Officer Wilbert Mora had died from injuries in received in a separate incident in Harlem.