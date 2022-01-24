Texas constable on fatal shooting of deputy: 'I've never seen challenges like this in 38 years'

Harris County, Texas, Constable Ted Heap said Monday on "Fox & Friends" he has "never seen" anything like the current challenges to law enforcement after nearly four decades on the force.

TEXAS DEPUTY CONSTABLE SHOT DEAD DURING TRAFFIC STOP, AUTHORITIES SAY

"Thirty-eight years of law enforcement, I've never seen the challenges that we are facing now," Constable Heap told Brian Kilmeade. "And personally, I believe that we have a very short period of time here in this country, in our state, in our counties, in our local communities to be able to take back what we have all loved."

Deputy Constable Charles Galloway was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Houston on Sunday in what authorities have called an "ambush" attack.

Critics across the country have pinned the crime wave blame on many liberal district attorneys for what they dub a soft-on-crime approach, but Heap said judges are also to blame.

"It's not only the district attorney, this is like a three-legged stool," Heap stated. "You have law enforcement, you have the district attorney, and then you have the judges. When these offenders are being charged, and then they're being let out on $100 bond, and they're back on the streets before we can even get back on the streets, that's the problem."

"So it has to be something that comes in from all different angles for us to be effective on here," he continued.

Heap recalled the undeniable dedication Galloway had for public safety after serving 12 years in law enforcement to protect his community.

"His desire was to train and to mentor young officers, and that's what he did in night shift, and with his seniority, he didn't have to do that, but he chose to do it because he wanted to continue to make a difference in the community in which he served, and he did."

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into his death as the suspect remains at large.

Authorities have described the suspect as a young, Hispanic male. He was last seen driving a white Toyota Avalon.