Los Angeles
Published

Three charged in Los Angeles New Year’s Eve supermarket shooting that injured six; two remain at-large

The shooting stemmed from an argument involving one of the suspects and another shopper, prosecutors said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three people have been charged in connection with a New Year's Eve shooting inside a Los Angeles supermarket that injured six people, but two remain at-large, prosecutors said Monday. 

Beverly Surratt, 28, Juwann Keaire Williams, 18, and Marquae Yoakum, 20, each face felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder and six counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

A shooting took place at Superior Grocers in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve that injured six people. 

A shooting took place at Superior Grocers in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve that injured six people.

Surratt appeared in court Monday. The other two suspects remain at large, authorities said. 

Prosecutors said she got into an argument with another shopper in line at a Superior Grocers in the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard. 

She left the market and went to a home and met with Williams and Yoakum, prosecutors said. 

 

They allegedly went to the store and fired a dozen shots. Six people were injured but survived. 

LAPD vehicle

LAPD vehicle

