Three Venezuelan illegals arrested after ICE officer 'ambushed and attacked' during traffic stop: Noem

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fighting for his life in Minneapolis was allegedly ambushed with a shovel and broom handle by three illegal immigrants during a traffic stop that quickly spiraled into a foot chase, a violent struggle and gunfire, officials said.

Federal authorities say the chaotic scene began Wednesday evening when agents conducted a targeted traffic stop for a Venezuelan illegal immigrant who was released into the U.S. under former President Joe Biden.

What followed, they said, was an attempt to evade arrest that ended with one of the attackers shot and all three in custody.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the illegal immigrants as Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna and Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, all Venezuelan nationals now in ICE custody.

DHS said federal officers were attempting to arrest Sosa-Celis in Minneapolis when he fled the scene in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car and ran on foot.

The pursuing officer caught up with Sosa-Celis and tried to take him into custody, at which point he began to resist and violently assault the officer.

As the two struggled on the ground, two individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and began striking the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle, DHS said. Sosa-Celis broke free and allegedly struck the officer as well before the agent, fearing for his life, fired a defensive shot that struck Sosa-Celis in the leg.

Despite being wounded, Sosa-Celis and the other two men retreated into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside.

ICE ultimately arrested all three suspects and took them into custody. The officer and Sosa-Celis were both hospitalized following the confrontation.

"What we saw last night in Minneapolis was an attempted murder of federal law enforcement," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. "Our officer was ambushed and attacked by three individuals who beat him with snow shovels and the handles of brooms. Fearing for his life, the officer fired a defensive shot."

Noem blasted local leadership, saying Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz must "get their city under control" and accusing them of encouraging resistance against law enforcement, which she said is "putting the people of Minnesota in harm’s way."

DHS said Sosa-Celis is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with prior convictions who was released by Minnesota authorities before ICE could lodge a detainer.

Ajorna and Hernandez-Ledezma also entered the U.S. illegally and, according to DHS, failed to comply with immigration proceedings.

All three remain in ICE custody as authorities review the case.