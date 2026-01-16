911 transcripts, documents detail chaotic scene after ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New documents released by Minneapolis officials illuminate the chaos that ensued on scene, moments after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer last week.

The report, obtained by Fox News Digital, included an incident report from the Minneapolis Fire and Police departments, 911 call transcripts, and witness reports.

The documents were released late Thursday.

The 911 call transcripts consisted of 17 pages of calls made out of the area in the moments after Good was shot and offered a profane, splintered glimpse into eyewitness accounts.

Calls began shortly after 9:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7, and according to the reports, there were "[multiple] voices yelling [and] screaming in the background."

"I saw (inaudible) an ICE officer [fire] two shots through her windshield into the driver. She tried to drive away but crashed into the nearest vehicle that was parked," said a caller, according to the transcripts. "[Her] partner was out of the vehicle, ran to help. [I] a vehicle as well and I saw blood all over the river and then the partner who was trying to provide assistance."

The operator questioned the caller if she was near Good, and she detailed that she was across the street and said ICE made her move away from the incident.

Another caller described their account of the moment agents shot at Good's vehicle.

"They just shot a lady. Point-blank range in her car," described the caller. "They shot her, like, [be]cause she wouldn’t open her car door."

The same caller mentioned someone on scene was recording a video and captured the moment Good was shot. In the hours after the shooting, multiple videos of the incident began circulating online.

Another caller in the transcript appeared to be calling on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The caller requested emergency assistance and relaying messages from agents on the scene, according to the transcript.

The caller reported, "officers stuck in a vehicle," "agitators on scene," and "shots fired by our locals." The operator asked for a description of the shooter and the caller replied, "I don’t have any of that stuff, we’re just trying to get assistance."

According to the police report, the fire department began giving "medical aid" at 9:45 a.m. after arriving on scene. The report also detailed a crowd was beginning to form in the area and requested "crowd control and [the] area blocked off."

At 9:50 a.m. the report indicates the crowd began to get hostile and at 9:52 a.m., more law enforcement was deployed to the scene to assist in crowd control efforts. The report also indicated later that "agitators" were cutting the crime scene tape established by law enforcement.

The agent who fired shots at Good was no longer on the scene as of 10:04 a.m. According to the report, the agent was transported to the "federal building" and police on scene requested that federal agents "evacuate [the] scene when safe and as fast as [possible]."

At 11:01 a.m., the report indicates ICE agents were "being surrounded" and by 11:20 a.m. all agents left the scene.

The report also included mentions of flag burning and individuals who remained on scene that were reported throwing ice and snowballs at officers. The incident was closed at approximately 4:59 p.m. local time.

Good suffered four gunshot wounds, two to the chest, one on her left forearm and one on the left side of her head, according to the fire department report. Initial reports indicated Good had been shot three times.

DHS officials said the ICE officer fired in self-defense after Good used her Honda Pilot SUV in a way that posed a threat. DHS said video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.

Lifesaving efforts continued at the scene, as she was being transported in an ambulance and then to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to previous Fox News Digital reporting. CPR was discontinued at 10:30 a.m.

Good’s family is now represented by Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago-based law firm, who represented George Floyd and Sonya Massey.

The firm delivered an "evidence preservation" letter to the federal government, according to a release sent to Fox News Digital, on Thursday.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this story.