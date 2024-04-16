Man accused of killing 79-year-old, leading New Mexico police on chase in stolen car

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly killing a man at a northern New Mexico rest area, stealing a vehicle at knifepoint and leading state police on a car chase, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said 21-year-old Dorien Ray was arrested Monday on suspicion of numerous charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ray allegedly was driving a car reported stolen from Aurora, Colorado, when he stopped around 7 a.m. at a rest stop in Colfax County south of Raton.

Ray is accused of fatally stabbing a 79-year-old man while the victim’s wife was in the bathroom, State Police said.

The Colorado couple was headed to Arizona before Ray drove off in their car.

The woman told police that the vehicle was gone when she came out of the bathroom, and her husband was on the ground covered in blood.

A State Police officer spotted the stolen vehicle on Interstate 25 in San Miguel County, and Ray was arrested after the pursuit ended.

Ray is from McComb, Mississippi, according to a criminal complaint.

Ray did not have an attorney assigned to his case as of Tuesday. But authorities said he should have a public defender at his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.