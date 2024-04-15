Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico

Former UNM football player convicted of robbing postal carrier

Rayshawn Boyce, 28, faces up to 10 years in prison

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former University of New Mexico football player has been convicted of robbing a U.S. postal carrier and is facing up to 10 years in prison, authorities said Monday.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Rayshawn Boyce, of Albuquerque, also was found guilty by a federal jury of stealing a key belonging to the U.S. Postal Service and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

A sentencing date for Boyce hasn’t been scheduled yet.

NAKED NEW MEXICO MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY RIPPING LIGHT FIXTURE OFF HOME'S FRONT PORCH, ASSAULTING OFFICER

Boyce and a co-defendant pulled a mail carrier out of his truck in January 2022 in the International District and demanded his keys at gunpoint before a neighbor who witnessed the altercation intervened, prosecutors said.

Santa Fe, Roswell, Las Cruces crime

A former New Mexico Lobos player has been convicted of robbing a U.S. postal carrier.

Boyce fled the scene and authorities said they later executed a search warrant at his apartment and seized two semi-automatic guns and a revolver, leading to his arrest.

Boyce pleaded not guilty. His lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

After transferring to New Mexico from a California junior college, Boyce played in eight games for the Lobos in 2017 as a linebacker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was suspended from the team in 2018 after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Boyce pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation.