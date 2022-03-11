Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Major winter storm to blast snow from Southwest to Northeast

Heavy snow will also fall over the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Another major winter storm will bring measurable snow from the Southwest to New England, with over a foot for the interior Northeast.  

FLORIDA WILDFIRES FORCE EVACUATION OF 1,100 HOMES AS FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE BLAZES

Widespread winter storm

Widespread winter storm (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow will also fall over sections of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. 

U.S. snow forecast

U.S. snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Cities along the I-95 corridor will start off experiencing rain, but then conditions are expected to change to wintry weather later on Saturday. 

Eastern potential record low temperatures

Eastern potential record low temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be below freezing as far south as Florida on Sunday, setting quite a few record lows.

Southeast severe storm threat

Southeast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be a risk Friday over the Southeast and Gulf Coast, with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.  

Northwest futuretrack

Northwest futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will also bring the risk of flooding

Northwest rain forecast

Northwest rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the Northwest will see unsettled weather this weekend and early next week, with several storms moving into the coast. 

