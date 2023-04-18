Expand / Collapse search
Maine police identify gunman who allegedly shot and killed four people, wounded three others

34-year-old Joseph Eaton allegedly murdered four people at a home in Maine before opening fire on an interstate, wounding three others

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Maine State Police arrested 34-year-old Joseph Eaton and charged him with murder on Tuesday evening after he allegedly shot and killed four people and wounded three others earlier in the day. 

The shooting began on Tuesday morning at a residence in Bowdoin, a rural town about 30 miles northeast of Portland, where four victims were found shot to death. Hearses could be seen leaving the home on a wooded lot later in the day. 

The gunman then opened fire about 25 miles south of Bowdoin on Interstate 295, wounding three people, including one critically. A car with bullet holes in the windshield could be seen near an off-ramp where the interstate shooting occurred. 

    Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine.   (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

    A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

    A body is wheeled to a hearse at the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or release information about a motive for the shootings. 

MICHIGAN STATE SHOOTING: DOCTOR BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS DESCRIBING RESPONSE

Eaton, a Bowdoin resident, was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail ahead of an initial court appearance later this week. 

Interstate 295 was shut down for hours before authorities opened it late on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are expected to work through the night processing multiple scenes and interviewing witnesses. 

    Vehicles are stopped on a highway at a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.  (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)

    Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)

    A police officer stands on the corner of Portland Street and Main Street in Yarmouth, Maine. (Michael Leonard via AP)

Maine Gov. Janet Mills thanked first responders and said she is praying for the victims. 

"Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened – acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

