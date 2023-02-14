Expand / Collapse search
Mass Shootings
Michigan State shooting: Doctor breaks down in tears describing response

Dr. Denny Martin thanked first responders and medical staff after Michigan State shooting, saying, 'This is something we talked about this morning that we practice for very often but never want to have to do'

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
E.W. Sparrow Hospital leader Dr. Denny Martin got emotional Tuesday when describing the response to the Michigan State University shooting that left three dead and five wounded.

A doctor broke down in tears while providing updates on the five wounded victims of Monday's mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus on Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place inside an academic hall and left three people dead. The gunman, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound off the university's campus. Police said he was not affiliated with the university

Dr. Denny Martin, the acting president and chief medical officer for E.W. Sparrow Hospital, gave an update on the victims' status during Tuesday morning's press briefing featuring Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and police and local officials.  

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING: SUSPECT IS 43-YEAR-OLD BLACK MALE WITH NO TIES TO SCHOOL

Dr. Danny Martin of Sparrow Hospital broke down in tears as he provided an update on the five victims in critical condition after a mass shooting at Michigan State University's East Lansing campus.  (Fox News)

Martin said five individuals were brought to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, from the university's East Lansing campus on Monday evening. Four required surgeries and one did not. 

All five individuals remain in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

MICHIGAN STATE SHOOTING: 3 DEAD, 5 INJURED, SUSPECT DEAD

First responders stage outside Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

MICHIGAN STATE STUDENTS HID IN LAUNDRY AND ON CAMPUS: ‘WE’VE ALWAYS BEEN PREPARING FOR MASS SHOOTING'

"This is something we talked about this morning that we practice for very often but never want to have to do, and we did it amazing as well" Martin said, becoming emotional as he thanked the first responders and medical staff. 

"We can't forget we had general surgeons and cardiothoracic surgeons, neurosurgeons who didn't get a lot of sleep last night," he continued through sobs. "So many people that just came in, we received a lot of texts that were just, you know, ‘I’m on my way,' — just with people showing up where they needed to be. It was a sad but very proud night for all of us here." 

Michigan State University Police Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said Tuesday investigators were still working to determine the place or hometown residence for the suspect. 

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.