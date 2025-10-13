Machete-wielding offender with 20 arrests charged in blue city hit-and-run that killed cancer survivor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City man with nearly two dozen arrests is facing even more time behind bars for allegedly fatally striking a cancer survivor with his motorcycle last year, according to police.

Timothy Bohler, 31, is accused of slamming into Lelawattie Narine, 52, with his Jiajue motorcycle in the Bronx at around 8:30 p.m. on March 22, 2024, the New York Daily News reported . The pair reportedly fell into the street, with Bohler abandoning his motorcycle and fleeing the scene on foot.

Narine, who was standing on a nearby street corner at the time of the collision, suffered a severe head injury and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the outlet. She subsequently died from her injuries two weeks later.

"I’m really happy they got him," Narine’s son, Darshan Narine, told The New York Post . "He just left my mom. It wasn’t right. He could’ve just called 911. He could have tried to help her. He just ran."

Bohler possesses a lengthy rap sheet of 20 prior arrests, the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was already locked up on Rikers Island when he was hit with the new charges stemming from Narine’s death, The Post reported.

Narine had reportedly just completed chemotherapy for breast cancer and had recently been declared cancer-free at the time of her death.

"Her doctors told her to exercise as much as possible," Darshan told The Post. "They told her going for walks would be the best. So she used to try to do a mile a day."

Bohler was charged last week with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, failure to exercise due care, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an unregistered vehicle, along with several other charges, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He has pleaded not guilty.

In January, Bohler was arrested for allegedly chopping off four fingers of a dog owner in broad daylight, according to the Daily News.

Bohler is reportedly accused of approaching Rakeem Tayquon Young, 34, while Young was walking his dog, Chanel, and pulling out a machete while threatening to kill the animal.

"He was, like, ‘Yo, get your dog. I’m [going to] chop her head off,’" Young told the Daily News. "And then the dude just swung the knife at me for no apparent reason. I remember lifting my hand saying, ‘No! No!’"

As Young raised his hand to protect his pet, Bohler allegedly sliced four fingers off of his left hand. Young initially began chasing Bohler, before running into a nearby bodega to ask for help.

"I’m running down the street and missing the fingers," Young said. "When he first initially swung the [machete] I did look and see that my fingers was gone. After that I could not look no more."

Doctors were reportedly able to reattach three of Young’s fingers following a 13-hour-long surgery.

Authorities took Bohler into custody weeks later on Feb. 3, and he is charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He has pleaded not guilty and is expected to return to court on Oct. 21.

"I just hope they keep him this time because they’re letting them out over and over. I pray this time it sticks. Someone died," Young’s mother, Kimtreese Young, told The Post. "Maybe this gives my son strength to go get some help. When he couldn’t work for the city anymore, he just gave up. It was like a domino effect."

Bohler has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement, including an alleged assault on deli workers in the Bronx after he was unable to walk out with a six-pack of beer on credit in 2016, the Post reported. In October 2024, he was arrested for alleged rape, assault, unlawful surveillance and weapons possession, according to the outlet.

Bohler was also hit with robbery charges after being taken into custody on Rikers Island after he allegedly stole pepper spray from a female corrections officer before spraying her with it on Feb. 10, The Post reported.

The Queens and Bronx District Attorneys offices did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.