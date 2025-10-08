Blue city man with nearly 100 arrests accused of stabbing elderly victim has never served prison time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Indiana man accused of stabbing a 69-year-old at a gas station has ignited outrage after records revealed a staggering criminal history – nearly 100 prior arrests – with little to show in the way of punishment.

Courtney Boose, 41, was arrested after the alleged gas-station stabbing, according to the Lawrence Police Department and Fox 59, which reported that Boose has been arrested 99 times over the years on charges ranging from theft and trespassing to battery.

Despite that record, court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital show he’s never served a day in state prison.

A Record of Arrests

Boose’s long paper trail through Marion County courts paints a picture of a man repeatedly cycling through the system.

Public filings list dozens of convictions and dismissals spanning more than two decades, mostly low-level felonies and misdemeanors such as theft, criminal trespass and panhandling. Even when convicted, Boose typically received short county-jail terms or time served.

One 2019 case included a battery resulting in bodily injury charge, which was later dismissed in a plea deal, and a conviction for misdemeanor theft that earned Boose just two months behind bars.

In 2020 and again in 2022, he pleaded guilty to felony trespass and was sentenced to county jail time already served, court records show.

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Rick Snyder blasted the situation as proof that repeat offenders are "being turned back onto the streets faster than officers can arrest them."

"This is exactly what we’ve been warning about," Snyder said on "The Hammer and Nigel Show" on 91.3FM WIBC.

You’ve got someone arrested 99 times, accused now of stabbing an elderly man, and he’s never seen prison… — Rick Snyder, Indianapolis FOP President

Prosecutors recently downgraded Boose’s latest charge from attempted murder to aggravated battery, a level three felony, reducing potential prison exposure from up to 40 years to a maximum of 16. He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Fox News Digital has reached out to Marion County for comment.

"What’s the number of times where somebody in a black robe says, 'You know what, I don’t think this guy is getting it'?" Snyder asked.

Critics argue Boose’s record highlights problematic "catch-and-release" justice, where habitual offenders face little deterrent. In deep-blue San Francisco, residents protested Troy McAlister's bid to swap prison time for a drug rehabilitation program just years after he allegedly plowed down two pedestrians.

"91 felonies, 2 deaths, No more chances," signs read outside San Francisco’s Hall of Justice. "Judge Begert chooses politics over public safety. Justice NOW."

The case of McAlister, 50, has long been a lightning rod of restorative justice reform, forcing elected officials to confront whether policies meant to show compassion to offenders put the public at risk.

McAlister was on parole on Dec. 31, 2020, when he allegedly drove a stolen car while intoxicated, ran a red light, and killed Hanako Abe, 27, and Elizabeth Platt, 60.