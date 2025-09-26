Commuter critical in latest blue city unprovoked throat slashing attack; suspect claims 'I just scared him'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York man accused of slashing a random train rider's throat and stabbing him in the back multiple times has been arrested three times in the past month and allegedly told detectives he doesn't remember harming anyone, according to a local report.

Luis Pallchisaca, 21, is accused of attacking commuter Roberto Gaspar, 25, without warning Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Appearing in court Thursday, Queens Assistant District Attorney Samuel Pellegrino told the judge that Pallchisaca admitted to detectives, "Yes, that's me [in] the picture," the New York Post reported. He allegedly confirmed he was wearing the same shirt, then denied knowledge of the slashing.

"I remember, but I don’t think I stabbed him," he allegedly continued, according to Pellegrino. "I just scared him and left. I scared someone who was next to me."

It happened at the Mets-Willet Point station, a stop that serves Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, and the surrounding neighborhood. Gaspar, who was on his way home from work at the time of the stabbing, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said he had a breathing tube installed in his throat due to injuries to his larynx, is currently unable to swallow food and was still in critical condition as of Thursday.

The stabbing is reminiscent of the murder of Charlotte pizzeria worker Iryna Zarutska on a commuter train on Aug. 22. In both cases, the suspect allegedly jammed a knife into the victim's throat from behind with no warning or provocation. And in both cases, the suspect was walking free while facing pending charges.

Pallchisaca had open cases involving assault and theft charges and three arrests in the past 30 days, the Post reported.

New York City has struggled in recent years to get a resurgent crime problem under control, electing Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, to right the ship after years under the far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio and a statewide no-bail law that repeatedly frees suspects who often commit more crimes.

But Adams has already been shunned by Democrats in the city, who nominated avowed socialist Zohran Mamdani over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year's primary.

Mamdani is currently the frontrunner in a field that includes Republican Curtis Sliwa and both Adams and Cuomo running as independents.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Pallchisaca is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the slashing.

"As alleged, the defendant mercilessly stabbed the victim in an unprovoked attack and caused life-threatening injuries," she said in a statement. "Our subway system is not a battleground, it is a lifeline for many."

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.