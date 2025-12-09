Luigi Mangione said 'all these people here for a mass murder, why?' at arraignment: police officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luigi Mangione appeared visibly surprised by the large crowd gathered outside a Pennsylvania courtroom after his arraignment for the alleged December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a local police officer.

Mangione returned to Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday for day 6 of hearings to determine if evidence will be excluded from his trial. During Tuesday's hearing, Altoona Police Officer Stephen Fox said the alleged assassin was surprised by the number of people at his Pennsylvania arraignment in December 2024.

"All these people here for a mass murder, why?" Mangione allegedly said when he was leaving court, according to Fox.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, 2024. An employee at the fast-food restaurant reportedly recognized Mangione and told a co-worker, who then alerted the police. He faces numerous state and federal charges in relation to the alleged murder.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.