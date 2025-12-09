Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione said 'all these people here for a mass murder, why?' at arraignment: police officer

Police officer testifies about alleged assassin's surprise at crowd size during Pennsylvania arraignment

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Maria Paronich Fox News
Luigi Mangione plotted escape, told himself to ‘pluck eyebrows,' prosecutors say Video

Luigi Mangione plotted escape, told himself to ‘pluck eyebrows,' prosecutors say

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn reports as prosecutors reveal notes, maps and items found in Mangione’s backpack, while a judge weighs if key evidence tied to the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson can be used at trial.

Luigi Mangione appeared visibly surprised by the large crowd gathered outside a Pennsylvania courtroom after his arraignment for the alleged December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a local police officer.

Mangione returned to Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday for day 6 of hearings to determine if evidence will be excluded from his trial. During Tuesday's hearing, Altoona Police Officer Stephen Fox said the alleged assassin was surprised by the number of people at his Pennsylvania arraignment in December 2024.

"All these people here for a mass murder, why?" Mangione allegedly said when he was leaving court, according to Fox.

Luigi Mangione in a courtroom

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, Dec. 9, 2025. (Curtis Means/Poll via Reuters)

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, 2024. An employee at the fast-food restaurant reportedly recognized Mangione and told a co-worker, who then alerted the police. He faces numerous state and federal charges in relation to the alleged murder.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
