Luigi Mangione pumps fist in court as body cam allegedly reveals loaded magazine found inside wet underwear

Luigi Mangione pumped his fist in court Monday as body-camera footage allegedly showed officers finding a loaded magazine tucked inside wet underwear in the suspected assassin’s backpack.

Mangione returned to the Manhattan Criminal Court building on Monday morning for day 5 of hearings to determine whether some evidence will be excluded from his trial. Mangione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

Body camera video aired in court showed Altoona, Pennsylvania, Police Officer Christy Wasser, searching through Mangione's backpack when he was arrested and allegedly finding a magazine with bullets wrapped in wet underwear that was inside the alleged assassin's backpack.

"There was another magazine hidden in his underwear," Wasser can be heard saying.

As Wasser held up the magazine with bullets inside, someone can be heard saying, "it's f------ him."

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, 2024. An employee at the fast-food restaurant reportedly recognized Mangione and told a co-worker, who then alerted the police. He faces numerous state and federal charges in relation to the alleged murder.