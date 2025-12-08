Luigi Mangione pumps fist in court as body cam allegedly reveals loaded magazine found inside wet underwear

Expand / Collapse search
Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Maria Paronich Fox News
Luigi Mangione back in NYC court for pre-trial hearing Video

Luigi Mangione back in NYC court for pre-trial hearing

Fox News' Eric Shawn reports on efforts by the accused killer's defense team to have evidence thrown out in the murder trial.

Luigi Mangione pumped his fist in court Monday as body-camera footage allegedly showed officers finding a loaded magazine tucked inside wet underwear in the suspected assassin’s backpack.

Mangione returned to the Manhattan Criminal Court building on Monday morning for day 5 of hearings to determine whether some evidence will be excluded from his trial. Mangione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

Body camera video aired in court showed Altoona, Pennsylvania, Police Officer Christy Wasser, searching through Mangione's backpack when he was arrested and allegedly finding a magazine with bullets wrapped in wet underwear that was inside the alleged assassin's backpack.

"There was another magazine hidden in his underwear," Wasser can be heard saying.

As Wasser held up the magazine with bullets inside, someone can be heard saying, "it's f------ him."

Luigi Mangione in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during a hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, Dec. 8, 2025. (Sarah Yenesel/pool via Reuters)

Luigi Mangione looks at the camera in court

Luigi Mangione, the Ivy League graduate charged with executing the head of America’s largest health care company on a Midtown sidewalk, is back in Manhattan court for an evidence hearing that could make or break his state case. (Steven Hirsch for New York Post via Pool)

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

Luigi Mangione allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group via AP)

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, 2024. An employee at the fast-food restaurant reportedly recognized Mangione and told a co-worker, who then alerted the police. He faces numerous state and federal charges in relation to the alleged murder.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
